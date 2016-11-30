Thugs Steal 180 Computers From MUK

By Our Reporters

A gang of yet to be identified thugs have so far stolen at least 180 computers from offices, academic staff and students, at the heavily guarded Makerere University Kampala (MUK).

The laptop computers were stolen from both students and staff at Makerere University in the last four years. This comes just days after the police revealed that 48 vehicles and 56 motorcycles have been stolen from Makerere University and haven’t been recovered.

This is yet another indication of security lapses at Uganda’s oldest university, characterised dozens of unmanned entry and exit points, illegal footpaths and laxity at the three main gates into the university.

A four-year report from the Makerere University Police Post indicates a worrying trend of computer thefts. The report shows that 67 laptop computers were stolen in 2013 followed by 49 in 2014, 32 in 2015 and 30 in 2016. Jackson Mucunguzi, the University Chief Security Officer reveals that the cases quoted are those that have been reported to police. He suspects that many more cases never get reported.