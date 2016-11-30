Thugs break Into Mukono DPC’s Gun Violence Victim

Seeta: A group of unidentified thugs on Saturday night broke into the house of Emma Khauka, a Kyambogo University lecturer who was a few days back allegedly shot by Mukono District Police Commander (DPC) SP Boniface Kinyera.

Khauka is nursing gunshot wounds he sustained after being allegedly shot in the ribs and shoulders by DPC Kinyera while at Lingo bar in Seeta, Mukono.

But while his wife Doreen Agwete was taking care of him at Mulago Hospital, unknown thugs broke into their house in Seeta, Mukono, and stole valuable documents, household property, on top of vandalising the house.

Agwete told the police that “By the time I returned home from hospital, the house had been emptied of all valuables, including all our academic and bank documents, plus documents pertaining Khauka’s case.”

Agwete added that “The attack came a few days after we received several threats from anonymous people, who call Khauka and his family members ordering them to back off the case.”

Khauka is currently hospitalized at a secret medical facility after his family members allegedly received threats during the time he has been undergoing medical attention at Mulago Hospital.

Mangeni thus appealed to the Inspector General of Police Gen. Kale Kayihura to intervene in the matter, claiming that the police detectives at Jinja Road handling the matter have been compromised by DPC Kinyera, hence frustrating the investigations.

SP Boniface Kinyera, who is the Mukono DPC, was arrested and detained at Railway police station on Tuesday February 21st, 2017 and later transferred to Jinja Road police on Wednesday for allegedly shooting and injuring Khauka, who was driving in a Toyota Corona car registration number UAJ 824A with his brother Amos Mangeni on the night of Saturday February 18th, 2017.

Kinyera allegedly accused Khauka and Mangeni of being car thieves, but they explained to him that they owned the car they were driving and even showed him the logbook.

He insisted at that they were thieves and shot at them, fatally injuring Khauka.