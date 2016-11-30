Three Nabbed In Possession of Ivory worth Billions

Three people believed to be citizens of Liberia and Guinea Bissau were on Sunday arrested after they were found in illegal possession of Ivory worth billions of shillings.

According to Uganda Wildlife Authority spokesperson Gessa Simplicious, the suspects were arrested from one of the city suburbs with ivory packed in boxes ready for transportation.

“We have arrested and confiscated suspects in possession of a lot of ivory estimated to be about a tone, the suspects are under our custody,” Gessa said.

He added that black markets have estimates of $300 per kilo which puts the total estimate to about 300,000 million dollars.

Another UWA official told journalists that this successful arrest was as a result of the long-term investigation which started in January 2016.

Black market continues to thrive in Uganda despite the security’s efforts to put the business to an end.

At the end of last year, 4 people(2 nationals of Nigeria and 2 from South Africa) were arrested at the Entebbe International Airport in possession of cocaine worth billions.