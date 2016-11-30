Three Clubs Thrown Out Of National Luddo League 2017

By Emmanuel Sekago

The Uganda Luddo competitions committee has thrown out three clubs namely: Nabweru super from Wakiso, Freedom Square from Iganga and Dice Masters from Mukono over failure to meet the national super league requirements.

They have therefore been replaced by Anthony Kitega from Mukono, Kawanda Giants from Wakiso and Freedom from Kawempe to play in the top super National Luddo league.

16 clubs will this year play in the National Luddo Super league which starts on the 2rd April 2017, with eight games on card and all will be played at Whispers Club Kanyanya starting at 10am.

Opening Fixtures:

Anthony Kitega vs Kwangala,

Bassajja Bayiiya vs Nansana Galaxy,

Entebbe Gerege vs Kisansa Kireka,

Freedom vs Kamwokya Corner,

Kawanda Giants vs Nansana All star,

Kazo Hill vs Celludo,

Ssaza Mukono vs Silver sport,

Sunami vs Ddembe Vegas