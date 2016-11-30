There Is A Mafia State Killing Men Of Honor – Besigye

The former FDC presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye has said that there is a mafia group that targets government top shots and every Uganda should stand warned.

“There is a mafia state killing men of honor and Ugandans should be afraid,” Besigye said.

He said this while responding to the untimely death of Police spokesperson, Felix Kaweesi that has been shot dead this morning at his home area in Kulambiro, Ntinda a city suburb of Kampala.

According to Besigye, these mafia groups are related to the government when considering the kind of confidence they demonstrate while assassinating these officials.

“I am personally sad because of what has happened and the way it has happened. The kind of confidence clearly shows that the killers are not casual criminals who just hired guns. The mafia groups have relations with government,” Besigye said.

When asked whether he has got afraid following this incident, Besigye said; “I am not worried about death because I am aware the ultimate security is from God. So I am entrusted to God.”