The Love, Styles and Fun @ Kampala Fashion Week

By Elisha Muloki

The Kampala Fashion Week, an annual event at which models, fashionistas, designers and stylists showcase their pieces of work and talent, was recently held at the Square, in Industrial Area

The three day event that started with a US Mission hosted SEED show on Thursday and ended with an awesome Uganda Waragi on Saturday after-party, during which 14 fashion designers showcased their Spring/Summer collections.

The even flocked by supermodels, fashion enthusiasts all over the globe. From rubbing shoulders with Ugandan super model Aamito Lagum to enjoying Uganda Waragi cocktails, this year’s Kampala Fashion Week had it all.

These hot babes warmed up the event

The event ended with a So UG after-party hosted by Uganda Waragi. Apart from the exquisite fashion styles, there was also lots of love and fun at the Fashion Week so if you missed it, we bring you the action.

(Photos by Elisha Muloki)