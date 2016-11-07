The Kwagalanas Cannot Compare Themselves To Ssebaana – M7

President Yoweri Museveni has described the late John Ssebaana Kizito as a great disciplined entrepreneur. He urged Ugandans to emulate Sebaana Kizito’s qualities and further praised his other role of advocating for non frictional politics and pioneering education in Luweero district in the 1950s which lacked educated people by then.

The President was last evening paying his condolences to the bereaved family when he visited them at the late Sebaana Kizito’s home in Kansanga a Kampala City suburb.

“I appreciate him because he was among the few entrepreneurs that we had in Uganda. I hear he had a lot of properties and companies and read in the media that he died without any loans from banks. It shows he was a real businessman. The Kwagalanas cannot compare themselves to him,” the President remarked.

Museveni further described the late Ssebaana Kizito as a social person who loved everybody regardless of who they are. He cited an example of the close relationship that the deceased had with the President’s father, the late Amos Kaguta.

“One time, he came with his wife to Nakasero to see Amos Kaguta. They by-passed me and when I asked, they told me that the two had known each other while I was in the bush,” he said.

Museveni commended the role that the late Ssebaana Kizito along with Mr. Paul Kawanga Ssemwogerere, had played in the Democratic Party in shaping and changing Uganda. He observed that Ssebaana Kizito had been a Minister in Uganda for a while and had helped the country greatly.

“I got to know about the deceased from the East African Legislative Assembly. When I was fighting Idi Amin, they would come to Arusha for meetings. It is the Tanzanians that made me know him. When we chased Amin, I started seeing him with other DP leaders. I tried, along with my bush fighters, to collaborate with the DP but we failed. I am more informed about DP than people like Mao, who have just come,” he said.

Museveni narrated that in 1966, he left Mbarara and came to the DP office in Kampala where he called the deceased, together with Humphrey Lwande, to go and speak to Ntare School students in Mbarara.

The late former DP President will be honored with a state burial for the great contribution to the nation and will be laid to rest in Luweero.