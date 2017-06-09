The Economy Is Healthy – Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni has again spoken generally of what he said was a promising economy despite the negative outlook presented by some government officials, analysts and others.

“I am very optimistic about the economy because for the first time, we have got the base which we did not have before, and that is peace,” Museveni said.

The president who addressed Parliament shortly after the finance minister had presented the 2017/2018 budget estimates, said some areas were doing well as he was optimistic the economy had good prospects. He also encouraged the youth to embrace technical skills to create jobs and also make them easily employable.

“These educated people who studied courses without readily available jobs can easily join the entrepreneurial class. They are easy to train. Instead of our girls going abroad to work as house girls, we should support them with skills and capital to become job creators,” Museveni said.

The head of state said he had no plan to save traders from high bank interest rates but would only intervene for manufacturers and agriculturalists.

“I cannot guarantee lowering the interest rates for the traders, those can continue suffering, I have no problem with that,” he remarked.