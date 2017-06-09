The Budget Is Absolutely Useless – Besigye

Former President of the Forum for Democratic Change, Dr Kizza Besigye, says the reading of the budget has become more of a ceremonial event than one that relates to the population.

While, speaking to journalists at his home in Kasangati, Wakiso district, Besigye said President Yoweri Museveni has taken control of the country’s treasury and withdraws money at his convenience.

“Anybody wasting their time listening to the budget is advised not to do so. The budget is absolutely meaningless and useless. Just look at Museveni and wait for what he wants,” Besigye said.

He wondered why the government wastes the country’s money by recruiting hundred thousands of crime preventers and even recruiting intelligence officers to the extent of reaching the family level which he said are dubbed Family Intelligence Security officers (FISO).

He said all this is the machinery of regime survival which puts the country’s economy at standstill.

Besigye threatened to continue with his defiance campaign until the regime is removed from power.