Telecom Fraudster Sent to Luzira prison

By Stuart Yiga

A man who was recently arrested with Simcards he were using to intercept international calls and receiving them as local calls, has been arraigned before the newly created Standards, Utilities and Wildlife court, where he pleaded guilty to Electronic Fraud.

Kasule Geoffrey appeared before Chief Magistrate James Eremye Mawanda and faced three counts including Electronic Fraud, unauthorized use of computer services and establishing a telecommunication system without a license from Uganda Communication Commission.

Kasule admitted having installed, maintained and operated the said the telecommunication system inside his house at Masanafu- Rubaga Division in Kampala District between January/19th to May this year.

According to UCC’s Head Legal Affairs Abdul Sallam Waiswa, the accused was arrested after Airtel Uganda Network suspected the volume of incoming traffic was not tallying with the expected revenue and notified them.

Kasule has now been remanded to Luzira prison until 16thJune for sentencing.