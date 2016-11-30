Teenager Dumped By Lover, Hangs Self

The police are investigating circumstances under which a 19-year-old man only identified as Tom hanged himself inside a make-shift kitchen in Bukasa, a Kampala suburb, after allegedly being dumped by his girlfriend.

According to eyewitnesses, Tom was recently dumped by his yet to be identified lover who hooked another bonkmate. After being denied Kandahar, Tom decided to end his life by hanging himself using the rope he tied on a tree above his neighbour’s kitchen.

His body was first seen by the area residents who were going to work early in the morning. They raised an alarm which alerted other residents, who called the police and prison wardens in the area to cut down the body, before taking it to Mulago hospital mortuary, as investigations continue.