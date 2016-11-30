Menu

Teenager Dumped By Lover, Hangs Self

 

The police are investigating circumstances under which a 19-year-old man only identified as Tom hanged himself inside a make-shift kitchen in Bukasa, a Kampala suburb, after allegedly being dumped by his girlfriend.

According to eyewitnesses, Tom was recently dumped by his yet to be identified lover who  hooked another bonkmate. After being denied Kandahar, Tom decided to end his life by hanging himself using the rope he tied on a tree above his neighbour’s kitchen.

His body was first seen by the area residents who were going to work early in the morning. They raised an alarm which alerted other residents, who called the police and prison wardens in the area to cut down the body, before taking it to Mulago hospital mortuary, as investigations continue.

 

No Tags

RELATED ARTICLES

IGP Kayihura Names Kaweesi Successor

LC Elections Put Off Until ‘Gov’t Finds The Money’

Oil Cash Probe Committee Gets One-month Extension

News From The Rest Of The Wold

Loading...

Red Pepper Online 




Copyright © 2016 Red Pepper Online . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Red Pepper Digital Team.