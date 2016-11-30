Tarehe Sita: Kainerugaba Awarded Jubilee Medal

By Milton Emmy Akwam

President Yoweri Museveni has awarded his son, Maj. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, his senior presidential advisor a Jubilee medal in the NRM’s 36th Tahare Sita fete that took place in Northern Uganda’s town of Apac.

The fete took place on Monday at Apac Boma ground and was attended by foreign army dignitaries from countries like Rwanda, South Sudan, Burundi and Rwanda.

The President’s son was among other army generals like CDF, Gen. David Muhoozi, Gen. Guti who were awarded the prestigious medal for their role in transforming the army into a pro-people force.

However, Gen. Elly Tumwine asked those who didn’t get medal to work hard so that their names could be among those to receive one in subsequent fetes.

The medals targeted senior army, police and prison officers with different ranks; and individual patriotic men and women (civilian) in the country.

Meanwhile, President Museveni said Uganda is a peaceful country courtesy of tremendous work by the men in uniform.

He added that the major challenge across the country is poverty but he is doing his best to eradicate it.

“Kuc (peace) is here in Lango. My major focus is to fight poverty in homes and ensure maximum peace,” he said.

The President said in his shortest speech that lasted only 25 minutes that he had secured a loan to tarmac Rwekunju-Masindi port road via Apac-Lira- Ogur- Corner Kilak to Achol Pii roads which has always featured in the National Budget every fiscal year, but no action was taking place.