Tanzania ‘Stops 40 Health Centers From Offering AIDS Services’

Tanzania’s government has stopped 40 privately run health centers from providing Aids-related services, accusing them of catering to homosexuals, reports AP news agency.

Gay sex is criminalised in the country and is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

The government believes that non-governmental organisations are using some health centers to promote gay sex, AP reports Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu as saying.

The health minister also announced that the government was expanding HIV/AIDs services at 3,000 other health centers across the country, AP adds.

AP goes on to say in September, the government temporarily suspended HIV/AIDS outreach projects targeting gay men.