Tanzania Rapper Nay wa Mitego Released from Custody

Tanzanian rapper Nay wa Mitego has now been freed from police detention after being arrested over the lyrics of his latest song.

Photos show him being greeted outside a police station in the main city, Dar es Salaam.

The song emerged last week and has been widely shared on social media.

One line in it asks: “Is there still freedom of expression in the country?” and refers to a “doctor” who can’t tolerate criticism.

Earlier, Information Minister Harrison Mwakyembe said he should be freed but the song could be improved.

He later clarified that President John Magufuli loved the song and said that more verses could be added condemning corruption and tax evasion