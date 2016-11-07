Menu

Tanzania Pastor Arrested After Two Drown In River Baptisms

Tanzanian police have detained a pastor after two worshippers drowned while being baptised in a river near Rombo in the north of the country.

The two victims were overwhelmed by the current of the River Ungwasi, a police spokesman has told the BBC.

It is not clear how the pastor and the other worshippers involved managed to survive, the BBC’s Odeo Sirari says.

They are members of a local church, Shalom, which is part of the charismatic Christian movement.

Baptism in a river rather than in church is seen as a way of re-enacting the baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan.

The ceremony is a symbol of washing away sin and the start of a new life.

No Tags

RELATED ARTICLES

Revealed: Ambulance Taking Nelson Mandela To Hospital Caught Fire

DR Congo Rangers Killed In Raid To Find US Journalist

Kenyan Politicians Shun TV Election Debate, Attended by One Candidate

News From The Rest Of The Wold

Loading...

Red Pepper Online 




Copyright © 2016 Red Pepper Online . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Red Pepper Digital Team.