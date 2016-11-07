Tanzania NGOs Backing Young Mums Threatened With Ban

Non-governmental organisations in Tanzania have been warned against campaigning for school girl mothers to be allowed back to school, the country’s Citizen Newspaper reports.

Home Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba has threatened the NGOs with deregistration, the newspaper adds.

This comes after President John Magufuli told a rally that, in accordance with Tanzanian law, pregnant girls could not return to school.

He said: “After calculating some few mathematics, she’d be asking the teacher in the classroom: ‘Let me go out and breastfeed my crying baby.'”

The Citizen adds that some NGOs have reacted by saying that the government should stop intimidating campaigners.