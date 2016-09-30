Tabliq Muslims Sue Government Over Mosque Raids

By Serestino Tusingwire

A group of tabliq Muslims has sued government seeking compensation for what they call “a violation of their rights” arising from incidents in December 2016 in which security operatives raided two mosques.

Police in late December raided Nakasero and Kiwatule mosques in Kampala as they were conducting investigations on murder of Maj. Suleiman Kiggundu. Scores were arrested and property vandalized.

The group led by the Nakasero mosque publicity Secretary Habib Buwembo, want court to order the police to unconditionally return their property including computers, Islamic literature, money and case files that they claim was confiscated during the raids.

“We have today decided to open up a file against security organs on the injustices that they have caused to the Muslim community.” Buwembo said.

The group wants court to issue an order that any property or document that was picked from the mosque should not be used as an exhibit or anywhere in the court process.

The group filed the application in the High Court which is yet to allocate it to a judge for hearing.