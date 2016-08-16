Sylver Kyagulanyi On Cloud Nine Over Law Degree Grad. Results

Renown Ugandan award winning song writer, musician and music producer, Sylver Kyagulanyi is beaming with excitement after he received confirmation results that he is among those set to graduate with a degree in laws from Kampala Pentecostal University.

Our highly placed sources at his Ntinda based Sikia Media Services studio have intimated to us that the legendary songwriter has not slept since Wednesday when information broke that his four years of aspiring to be a ‘learned Friend’ had not been in vain.

“He is always smiling from ear to ear like a man excited of the prospect of being a dad for the first time. He is now the definition of happiness is killing after it emerged that he had passed highly,” our snoop said of Kyagulanyi’s excitement.

After his graduation slated for next month, the music giant will now will enroll at the Law Development Centre where the icing on the cake will be complete.

This news comes days after another singer, Ghetto gladiator, Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine had enrolled to study the same course. The two who have collaborated on a music project before were supposed to enroll at the same time only for Bobi to take on some other tasks.

Silver has been one of the most successful songwriters in Uganda over the last ten years. He is married and has two sons and a daughter.

WHO IS KYAGULANYI

Kyagulanyi attended Nswanjere Junior Seminary for his primary education. He went to Kisubi Seminary and St Charles Lwangwa Secondary School, for his secondary education. He was admitted to Makerere University’s Mass Communication programme but left it and instead did a degree in Music Dance and Drama, specializing in music.

He started singing when he was part of the soprano in Christ the King church choir in the early 1990s. While in senior three, his song won the Youth Alive National Music Festival in 1995. Having scored a win, Kyagulanyi continued developing his talent. During his senior six vacation in 1999, he released “Ekisa Kyabakyala”, a song about women emancipation, which pushed him further up the music ladder. his Christian grounding is evident from some of his songs, such as Katonda Gwensiza and Tondeka Mukama, that strike a spiritual chord in his fans’ hearts.

He is responsible for popular hits including; Olunaku Luno, Nesiga Mukama, Tondeka, Guma, Nafuna and Tonefulira among others.