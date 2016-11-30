News From The Rest Of The Wold

Court will on April 4 decide whether the 14 suspects accused of murdering muslim clerics have a case to answer or if they will walk free.

The 14 are accused of murdering Sheikh Mustafa Bahiga and Sheikh Ibrahim Kirya and for the past several months the prosecute has presented its case in court.

On April 4th the International Crimes Division of the High Court will decide whether the prosecution had proved a case and if it warrants the accused to make their defense.

The panel of judges is led by Justice Ezekiel Muhanguzi and the others are Jane Kiggundu and Percy Tuhaise.

Prosecution presented 36 witnesses during the trial which started in May 2016. The accused are charged with four counts relating to terrorism, murder and attempted murder.