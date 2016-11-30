Sula Matovu Joins Another South African Club

Uganda Cranes midfielder Sula Matovu is back in competitive football again after completing a move to South Africa’s Royal Eagles Football club. The club plays in first division in SA.

The tricky winger was axed at Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of the season for failing to prove his worth.

This website understands that Matovu signed a three-year contract with the club and is now working on getting his work permit as the club works on his international transfer certificate.

Royal Eagles coach, Papic told media in South Africa that all these are to be completed very soon to allow a player join the club officially.

Sula started his professional career at Nalubaale FC (now Proline FC) in 2009 and played for it two years before joining St. George in Ethiopia.

He later joined Erbil Sports Club in Iraq in 2012, and then moved to Sweden to BK Hacken’s Under 21 and later promoted to the senior team.