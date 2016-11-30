Suicide Bomber Kills 6, Injures Scores

By Agencies

At least six people died and several others sustained grave injuries on Monday afternoon after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive in Mogadishu town.

The bombing has been described by African Mission for Somalia (AMISOM) officials as very destructive compared to other suicide bombings in the recent past. This is because apart from the people killed, the bombing also destroyed at least 20 vehicles and several buildings which were within the vicinity of the explosion.

Although by press time no group had come out to claim the attack, investigation by police Somalia police and AMISOM officials had already commenced. This comes at a time when Somalia is being ravaged by severe famine which is killing several people.