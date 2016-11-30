Menu

Sudhir Drops Off Africa’s Billionaires List

Africa has 25 billionaires this year up from 24 last year, according to FORBES magazine.

Uganda’s Sudhir Ruparelia’s wealth evaporated when his treasured Crane Bank crushed and burned and got sold off to DFCU bank, and he vanishes from the list.

Nigerian businessmen Femi Otedola and Abdulsamad Rabiu also failed to make the cut this year and there is no place for Ashish Thakkar of Mara group despite his social media bravado of super affluence.

Mohammed Dewji of Tanzania is still the youngest billionaire in Africa with a fortune FORBES estimates at $1.09 billion.

Isabel dos Santos from Angola and daughter to Angolan president José Eduardo dos Santos and oil tycoon Folorunsho Alakija of Nigeria remain the only two female billionaires on the continent.

This is Africa’s true Rich Gang:

  1. Aliko Dangote, Nigerian (Pictured below)
Net Worth: $12.2 billion

Source Of Wealth: Cement, flour, sugar, salt

  1. Nicky Oppenheimer, South African (Pictured below)

Net Worth: $7 billion

Source Of Wealth: Diamonds

  1. Mike Adenuga, Nigerian (Pictured below)
Net Worth: $6.1 billion

Source Of Wealth: Telecom, Oil, Real Estate

  1. Johann Rupert, South African (Pictured below)
    Net Worth: $6.3 billion

    Source Of Wealth: Luxury Goods

Johann Rupert
  1. Nassef Sawiris, Egyptian (Pictured below)
    Net Worth: $6.2billion

    Source Of Wealth: Construction, Chemicals

Nassef Sawiris
  1. Christoffel Wiese, South African (Pictured below)
    Net Worth: $5.9 billion

    Source Of Wealth: Retail

Christoffel Wiese
  1. Nathan Kirsch, Swazi (Pictured below)
    Net Worth: $3.9 billion

    Source Of Wealth: Retail

Nathan Kirsch
  1. Naguib Sawiris, Egyptian (Pictured below)
    Net Worth: $3.8 billion

    Source Of Wealth: Telecom

Naguib Sawiris
  1. Isabel dos Santos, Angolan (Pictured below)
    Net Worth: $3.1 billion

    Source Of Wealth: Investments

Isabel dos Santos
  1. Issad Rebrab, Algerian (Pictured below)
    Net Worth: $3 billion

    Source of Wealth: Food

Issad Rebrab
  1. Mohamed Mansour, Egyptian (Pictured below)
    Net Worth: $2.7 billion

             Source Of Wealth: Diversified

Mohamed Mansour
  1. Koos Bekker, South African (Pictured below)
    Net Worth: $2.1 billion

              Source Of Wealth: Media, Investments

Koos Bekker
  1. Allan Gray, South African (Pictured below)
    Net Worth: $1.99 billion

             Source Of Wealth: Money Management

Allan Gray
  1. Othman Benjelloun, Moroccan (Pictured below)
    Net Worth: $1.9 billion

    Source Of Wealth: Banking, Insurance

Othman Benjelloun
  1. Mohamed Al Fayed, Egyptian (Pictured below)
    Net Worth: $1.82 billion

    Source Of Wealth: Retailing

Mohamed Al Fayed
  1. Patrice Motsepe, South African (Pictured below)
    Net Worth: $1.81 billion

    Source Of Wealth: Mining

  1. Yasseen Mansour, Egyptian (Pictured below)
    Net Worth: $1.76 billion

    Source Of Wealth: Diversified

  1. Folorunsho Alakija, Nigerian (Pictured below)
    Net Worth: $1.61 billion

    Source Of Wealth: Oil

  1. Aziz Akhannouch, Moroccan (Pictured below)
    Net Worth: $1.58 billion

    Source Of Wealth: Petroleum, Diversified

  1. Mohammed Dewji, Tanzanian (Pictured below)
    Net Worth: $1.4 billion

             Source Of Wealth: Diversified

  1. Stephen Saad, South African (Pictured below)
    Net Worth: $1.21 billion

              Source Of Wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Stephen Saad
  1. Youssef Mansour, Egyptian (Pictured below)
    Net Worth: $1.15 billion

              Source of wealth: Diversified

Youssef Mansour [PHOTO|COURTESY]
  1. Onsi Sawiris, Egyptian (Pictured below)
    Net Worth: $1.14 billion

              Source Of Wealth: Construction, Telecom

Onsi Sawiris [PHOTO|COURTESY]
  1. Anas Sefrioui, Moroccan (pictured below)
    Net Worth: $1.06 billion

              Source Of Wealth: Real Estate

Anas Sefrioui [PHOTO|COURTESY]
  1. Jannie Mouton, South African (Pictured below)
    Net Worth: $1 billion

             Source Of Wealth: Financial services

Jannie Mouton [PHOTO|COURTESY]
SOURCE: FORBES MAGAZINE

