Sudhir Drops Off Africa’s Billionaires List

Africa has 25 billionaires this year up from 24 last year, according to FORBES magazine.

Uganda’s Sudhir Ruparelia’s wealth evaporated when his treasured Crane Bank crushed and burned and got sold off to DFCU bank, and he vanishes from the list.

Nigerian businessmen Femi Otedola and Abdulsamad Rabiu also failed to make the cut this year and there is no place for Ashish Thakkar of Mara group despite his social media bravado of super affluence.

Mohammed Dewji of Tanzania is still the youngest billionaire in Africa with a fortune FORBES estimates at $1.09 billion.

Isabel dos Santos from Angola and daughter to Angolan president José Eduardo dos Santos and oil tycoon Folorunsho Alakija of Nigeria remain the only two female billionaires on the continent.

This is Africa’s true Rich Gang:

Aliko Dangote, Nigerian

Net Worth: $12.2 billion

Source Of Wealth: Cement, flour, sugar, salt

Nicky Oppenheimer, South African

Net Worth: $7 billion

Source Of Wealth: Diamonds

Mike Adenuga, Nigerian

Net Worth: $6.1 billion

Source Of Wealth: Telecom, Oil, Real Estate

Johann Rupert, South African

Net Worth: $6.3 billion Source Of Wealth: Luxury Goods

Nassef Sawiris, Egyptian

Net Worth: $6.2billion Source Of Wealth: Construction, Chemicals

Christoffel Wiese, South African

Net Worth: $5.9 billion Source Of Wealth: Retail

Nathan Kirsch, Swazi

Net Worth: $3.9 billion Source Of Wealth: Retail

Naguib Sawiris, Egyptian

Net Worth: $3.8 billion Source Of Wealth: Telecom

Isabel dos Santos, Angolan

Net Worth: $3.1 billion Source Of Wealth: Investments

Issad Rebrab, Algerian

Net Worth: $3 billion Source of Wealth: Food

Mohamed Mansour, Egyptian

Net Worth: $2.7 billion Source Of Wealth: Diversified

Koos Bekker, South African

Net Worth: $2.1 billion Source Of Wealth: Media, Investments

Allan Gray, South African

Net Worth: $1.99 billion Source Of Wealth: Money Management

Othman Benjelloun, Moroccan

Net Worth: $1.9 billion Source Of Wealth: Banking, Insurance

Mohamed Al Fayed, Egyptian

Net Worth: $1.82 billion Source Of Wealth: Retailing

Patrice Motsepe, South African

Net Worth: $1.81 billion Source Of Wealth: Mining

Yasseen Mansour, Egyptian

Net Worth: $1.76 billion Source Of Wealth: Diversified

Folorunsho Alakija, Nigerian

Net Worth: $1.61 billion Source Of Wealth: Oil

Aziz Akhannouch, Moroccan

Net Worth: $1.58 billion Source Of Wealth: Petroleum, Diversified

Mohammed Dewji, Tanzanian

Net Worth: $1.4 billion Source Of Wealth: Diversified