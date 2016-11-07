Menu

Sudan’s Wanted President To Visit Russia Next Month

Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir will travel to Russia next month, Khartoum authorities said on Monday, a rare overseas trip for a leader wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity.

Sudan’s foreign ministry said Bashir was invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues.

The visit, scheduled for the second half of August, comes as Sudan awaits a decision by the United States on whether to lift a 20-year-old trade embargo and other major sanctions.

