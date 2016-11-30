Sudanese Referees to Handle KCCA game Against Al Masry

By Emmanuel Sekago

The Africa football body CAF has appointed Sudan officials to handle the CAF Confederation Cup match between Kampala Capital City Authority FC and Egypt’s Al Masry at Phillip Omondi Stadium. The game will be played on 8th April. 2017.

Mahmood Ali Mahmood Ismail is the man in charge and will be assisted by Waleed Ahmed Ali first assistant referee and Mohammed Abdallah Ibrahim second assistant referee.

Meanwhile CAF has appointed Tunisian referees to handle the return leg match in Cairo on 14th Apirl 2017 and Youssef Essrayri is the man in charge, assisted by Jridi Faouzi first assistant referee and Marwene Saad second assistant referee.