Stirling Takes Over UCU Roads

Stirling Civil Engineering Construction Company has taken over the construction of roads at Mukono-based Uganda Christian University (UCU).

Stirling, an established local civil engineering company in the country was recently contracted by UCU to construct 3km road project of the first phase. According to the site supervisor, Solomon Obella, construction works kicked off in high gears on April 19 and he is hopefully that all the roads works will be done before the end of this month.

Currently, among the roads that Stirling is working on; Suubi, Sanyu, Library Rise, Alpha Roads, ascent to Agape road, access to Junction, and Football Field access.

“We would be done by now, but we had a challenge of the weather at the beginning and also we did not want to inconvenience the students who were doing their exams. But we have now resumed in full gears and the progress is very steady,” Obella said on absentia of the lead engineer, Yusus Saleh.

UCU has been defined by pot-holed roads until Stirling laid its firsthand expertise on the roads that has since then changed the shape of the university.

Stirling whose managing director is Gennaro Sirgiovanni has been at the helm of success for its first class construction works mostly on KCCA roads and others.

The company is currently handling construction of roads in North Estates at Kampala Industrial and Business Park, 32km Iganga-Kaliro road, upgrading of NMT Pilot corridor among others.