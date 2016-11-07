Stella Nyanzi To Return To Court On Her Birthday

The Makerere University Research Fellow Dr. Stella Nyanzi is expected to re-appear at Buganda Road Court for mention of cyber harassment cases against her today, 16th June, the very day she was born.

Dr. Nyanzi is will appear before Chief Magistrate James Mawanda Ereemye for mention of the case and hearing of her application in which she wants a Magistrate’s Court to halt proceedings in her criminal case.

Dr. Nyanzi through her lawyer Peter Walubiri wants her case of cyber harassment and offensive communication against the person of the president temporarily stayed until the Constitutional Court pronounces itself on a petition she filed challenging the Mental Treatment Act.

However the State maintains that Dr. Stella Nyanzi’s mental status should be ascertained on grounds that a person of her stature cannot behave in such manner, unless she is mentally unsound.