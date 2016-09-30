Stella Nyanzi Takes On Andrew Mwenda For Calling FDC Supporters ‘Stupid’

The motor-mouthed journalist Andrew Mwenda and FDC supporters are currently in a war of words with latter calling the former all sorts of names including gay, masturbator, rapist and many other names of the sort.

This came after the Independent Magazine proprietor called Besigye supporters the stupidest Ugandans he has ever seen in history of politics.

Mwenda reasoned that if Besigye supporters were not stupid, they wouldn’t sit back and relax claiming that they have won elections in all four occasions Besigye has stood for presidency.

He challenges them to take over power by force Tunisians and Egyptians did, if they feel Besigye has been winning.

He argues that sitting back and relaxing makes them the stupidest in the political history.

However, the controversial academia, Stella Nyanzi became one of the Besigye supporters to react on Mwenda’s comments which he made while appearing at Kfm on Christmas Eve.

Nyanzi in her facebook post said that Mwenda is like a prostitute who moves with the highest bidder. She believes by saying all these, Mwenda is paying back to Museveni who bought him by cash to suppress FDC supporters.