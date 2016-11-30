Stella Nyanzi Survives Detention By A Whisker

Controversial Makerere University Professor Dr. Stella Nyanzi was today detained for sometime at the Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Directorate (CIID) in Kibuli, where she was grilled for several hours about the Sanitary Pads matter.

Dr. Nyanzi was arrested following summons by the CIID over allegations that she attacked the person of First Lady Janet Museveni in a missive she published on social media recently.

In her missive, Nyanzi allegedly lambasted the First Lady and government over failure to provide young girls in schools with sanitary pads, so as to stop them from being embarrassed by menstruation cycles.

However, Nyanzi’s concerns about Sanitary pads and her jibes at Mama Janet displeased government, hence her summons. She was interrogated and cautioned.

It should be noted that President Yoweri Museveni and Janet Kataha Museveni hinged his presidential campaign on providing Sanitary pads to all school girls in Uganda. But Mrs. Museveni recently told the parliamentary committee on education that funding for the purchase of sanitary towels was not available.

Ugandans React

However, while Nyanzi was being grilled at the CIID, very many Ugandans were pouring the opinions on social media and here is what some say;

Flavia Kalule Nabagabe

Nabagabe, an activist with Young African Leaders Initiative YALI Ugandan Chapter, says that “The young people feel let down by the President and the Minister of Education.”

Kadimba Alamanzan said:

Her husband promised sanitary pads during campaign and she’s a minister of Education….”

Kim Walusimbi says “Does Janet Mother All Gal? Cant Their Parents Teach Them How To Handle? Did Nyanzi Stela’s Mother Wait For Amin Govt to distribute pads? nonsense,”

