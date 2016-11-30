Menu

State House, Okello House Owner Bicker over Rent

By Serestino Tusingwire

State House is allegedly em­broiled in a row with the owner of one of its rented premises over pay­ment of rent in lo­cal cur­rency.

The Par­lia­men­t’s Pub­lic Ac­counts Com­mit­tee (PAC) while meeting with officials from state house on Thursday learnt that Alexan­der Okello, the owner of Okello House in Nakasero, an up­scale sub­urb in Kam­pala, which houses some of the State House staff, wants the in­sti­tu­tion to pay its rent in dol­lars.

Lucy Naky­obe, the State House comp­trol­ler told MPs on the com­mit­tee that ac­cord­ing to Min­istry of Fi­nance stand­ing or­ders, all gov­ern­ment in­sti­tu­tions must trans­act busi­ness, in­clud­ing pay­ment of rent in Uganda shillings.

Naky­obe and some other officials had ap­peared be­fore the com­mit­tee to re­spond to queries raised by the Au­di­tor Gen­eral in his June 2014 and 2015 fi­nan­cial au­dits.

In the June 2015 re­port, the Au­di­tor Gen­eral queried the high rent ar­rears to­tal­ing Ugx1.2 bil­lion, which State House had ac­crued by the time the au­dit had been done, yet the ten­ancy agree­ment had ex­pired in 2013.

Some leg­is­la­tors in­clud­ing Theodore Ssekikubo, Lwemiyaga County MP, won­dered why govern­ment has failed to find per­ma­nent oc­cu­pancy for its staff in spite of hav­ing a lot of space at State House, En­tebbe.

Naky­obe how­ever ex­plained that the mat­ter was re­solved and the ar­rears cleared.

No Tags

RELATED ARTICLES

MPs Bit­ter Over Dele­tion Of Tax As­ses­sor From Shs6b Handshake List

Deadly Tribal Clash Leaves Hundreds Homeless in Arua

Akol Blames Finance Ministry on Shs6B Handshake Saga

News From The Rest Of The Wold

Loading...

Red Pepper Online 




Copyright © 2016 Red Pepper Online . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Red Pepper Digital Team.