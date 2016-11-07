State Asks For More Time To Commence VJ Junior’s Case Hearing

The hearing of the case in which Uganda’s renowned Video Jocker, Mary Smart Matovu aka ‘VJ Junior is accused of selling pornographic movies has failed to commence.

This was after the state failed to present witnesses to testify against VJ Junior.

Buganda road court chief Magistrate Jamson Kareemani had set today (Tuesday) to commence hearing of the case however state attorney Harriet Nakigozi asked for an adjournment to prepare her witnesses to come to court.

The magistrate has now adjourned hearing of the case to the 11th July, 2017.

VJ Junior was on the 26th May 2017 charged with selling pornographic movies alongside his colleague Geoffrey Bbosa .

He was arrested on the 23rd May by CIID Police officers from Kibuli on the directives of State Minister for Ethics and Integrity Simon Lokodo over allegations that he was producing and circulating pornographic movies a charge he denies .

He was however granted bail by the same court.

Prosecution states that VJ junior on 23rd may 2017 at Zai PLaza and Majestic plaza sold pornographic movies to detective corporal Namugala Aisha and a one Frank Ntambi an act intending to corrupt public morals .