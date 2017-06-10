State Asks Court To Cancel Dr. Stella Nyanzi’s Bail For Defying The Subjudice Rule

By Stuart Yiga

Hearing of the application in which Senior Makerere University Researcher Dr. Stella Nyanzi is seeking a stay of the State request to have her head checked and compulsorily treated kicked off yesterday at Buganda road court.

However before it could proceed, Resident State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya implored the court presided over by Chief Magistrate James Ereemye Mawanda to first cancel Dr. Stella Nyanzi’s bail, and send her back to luzira prison for defying the subjudice rule that bars her from commenting on the matter that is still in court and attacking the court plus officers in this case.

Muwaganya read to court some of the posts allegedly written by Stella Nyanzi on her face book page, attacking him for coming to court unprepared yet he draws a salary to defend Government, has a diary that reminds him of what case is coming up, and the fact that its the reason why he went to law school, among other utterances.

“…I am dressing up for court again. I wonder whether I can use my dress code to persuade the magistrate to cut out the state’s crap of dilly-dallying, postponement, and time wasting.

If I shortened the length of my kitengi skirts to reveal my succulent brown thighs, tightened the back so that it outlined my hips and buttocks, and also lowered my bust lines to seductively reveal the cleavage of my big brown breasts, would I successfully corrupt the magistrate to get on with hearing the arguments? If I started pouting seductively, and focusing a lusty lustful look on the magistrate’s becoming face, would I persuade him to stay the state’s application to test my head?

As important people are discussing the annual national budget that will be read later today, I am thinking of budgeting for a new sexier wardrobe that will move the loins and brains of my prosecutors, magistrate and judges, causing them to act favorably,” reads Dr. Stella Nyanzi’s post on Face book.

Magistrate Eremye said he had noted Muwaganya’s concerns and promised to look into them after pronouncing himself on whether the issue of ascertaining Dr. Stella Nyanzi’s mental status, should be referred to the Constitutional court.

This is because Dr. Nyanzi’s criminal trial proceedings under which she was granted bail can continue in the Magistrate court, as Dr. Stella pursues her Constitutional petition against the Attorney General over the legality of the provisions of the Mental Treatment Act.

Dr. Stella Nyanzi through her lawyer Peter Walubiru argues that if she is subjected to compulsory mental treatment as the State wants, then the very essence of her pending petition which is intended to stop this process will be rendered useless.