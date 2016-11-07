Ssempijja On Tenterhooks Over Kalungu By-Election

Minister for Agriculture Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja is having sleepless nights because of a pending By-Election in Kalungu district.

Last month the Court of Appeal declined to declare Emmanuel Musoke as the validly elected Local Council (LC) 5 chairperson for Kalungu District and ordered a by-election for Kalungu LC5 Chairperson Seat. This has left Ssempijja deeply worried.

We hear this forthcoming by-election has mounted pressure on Ssempijja, who is being accused of not working for his area. Sources say that this by-election is going to be used to punish Ssempijja as a National Resistance Movement (NRM) cadre and minister for his failure to deliver services to the people of his area, who have always been looking for opportunities to benefit from his ministry in vain.

It is said that farmers in Kalungu have been struggling with irrigation water in their area and had anticipated gaining a lot from Sempijja when he was appointed minister but he has never come to their rescue.

It is also believed that Ssempijja has to fight hard to deliver this vote for NRM basing on his ministerial post, yet he is increasingly becoming more unpopular amongst the locals.

Pundits say that Ssempijja has to fight tooth and nail to make sure that he is not embarrassed in this by-election like it happened in Kyadondo East where NRM party’s Sitenda Sebalu performed badly after singer Bobi Wine won the by-election with a landslide victory.

In August last year, the Electoral Commission declared NRM’s Richard Kyabaggu as winner, after allegedly falsifying declaration of results forms from four polling stations that include; Kulamaga, Kitawuluzi, Yesu Akwagala and Bugomola.

It was upon that background that DP’s Musoke petitioned court to nullify Kyabaggu’s election, and order fresh elections to be conducted to fill the vacant post of Chairperson Kalungu District, which was granted.