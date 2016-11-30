Ssekandi Wants Unemployed Youths Driven Out Of City

By Venenscias Kiiza

Uganda’s Vice President, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi has asked government to push all the unemployed youth out of the city and send them back to villages to engage in agriculture.

According to him, they create unnecessary congestion in the city yet there is a lot of unconsumed land in villages which they can utilize by engaging in agriculture.

He made this call on Thursday at the Office of the Prime minister during the launch of findings, “Enhancing Youth Participation in Agriculture in Uganda; Policy proposals by The “Young Leaders Think Tank for Policy Alternatives” an initiative of the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung to enhance youth participation in governance and policy formulation.

Ssekandi said there is a need to change the mindset of graduates from universities to look at agriculture as untapped opportunity rather than crying for unemployment.

The paper outlines the state of youth participation in the agriculture sector in Uganda, noting that while absorbing a large part of the working population, the sector is operating inefficiently, mostly owing to the effects of subsistence farming and engagement in the sector as a last resort or interim solution while other economic pursuits are aspired to.

The result is a workforce engaged in agriculture that is lacking the vision and awareness of opportunities for entrepreneurship within the sector and, therefore, does not unlock its employment potential.