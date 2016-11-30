South Sudan Minister Defects To Rebels

A South Sudanese minister has resigned from the country’s unity government to rejoin the rebel movement led by the former Vice-President Riek Machar.

He has resigned today morning citing frustration with the unity government’s inability to tackle the country’s problems.

“I have officially resigned from the position as the Minister of Labour, Public Service and Human Resource Development in the so-called partial Government of National Unity with effect from 17 February, 2017,” he said.

The Gabriel Duop Lam, was appointed labour minister last year as part of a peace deal.

He initially did not join Machar when he fled the country following days of fighting in the capital, Juba, last July, but has now changed his mind.

“I reaffirm my full allegiance and commitment to the SPLM/SPLA-IO under the wise leadership of Dr Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon,” said Duop.

The defection follows the recent resignation of a senior general, Thomas Cirillo Swaka.

By Agencies