South Sudan ‘lifts ban on foreign journalists’

Authorities in South Sudan will lift a ban on around 20 foreign journalists who had been refused access to the country, the AFP news agency reports quoting a top media official.

The government had earlier this month said the journalists had been barred from entry over “unsubstantiated and unrealistic stories”.

AFP reports that The National Dialogue Steering Committee, a group of veteran politicians, had put pressure on the body that regulates media to lift the ban.

Alfred Taban, the committee’s chief of media affairs, said the ban aimed to bar journalists who had been critical of the country:

They are going to allow any journalists to come. They were preventing some journalists because they said some journalists are fond of criticism of what is happening in the country.”

Media Authority chief Elijah Alier Kuai said permits would be granted to all foreign journalists and there was “no problem” with the reporters coming to South Sudan.