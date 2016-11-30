News From The Rest Of The Wold

South Africa at ICC to answer over failure to arrest Bashir

Lawyers representing the South African government on Friday appeared before International Criminal Court (ICC) to answer questions about the country’s failure to arrest the Sudanese president, Omar al-Bashir.

The court in The Hague is considering whether South Africa ignored the ICC’s rules when it allowed Bashir to attend an African Union gathering in Johannesburg two years ago.

The Sudanese leader has been charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur.

South Africa denies that it broke international law by its actions.

If found to be non-compliant, South Africa could be referred to the UN Security Council, which has the power to impose sanctions

It was very clear from the beginning that South Africa would not only be breaking international law by allowing Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir to fly out of a military base but would be going against its own courts.

In a constitutional democracy such as this one, it could be argued that President Jacob Zuma should have not allowed Mr Bashir to come into the country in the first instance.

And many are questioning why South Africa decided to violate its own obligations to the International Criminal Court (ICC), which wants to try Mr Bashir on charges of genocide and war crimes related to the conflict in Darfur – charges he denies.

The answer perhaps lies somewhere between a former liberation movement’s nostalgia for being defiant to the West and a lack of strategic thinking.