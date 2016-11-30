Sons’ plea to Rwanda’s president over pregnant mother held in prison

The young sons of a mother held in prison in Rwanda have written to the country’s president asking for her to be released.

Violet Uwamahoro from Leeds was arrested on Valentine’s Day after travelling for a family funeral.

The youth worker, who is five months pregnant, is charged with sharing state secrets and organising armed groups.

Her husband Faustin Rukundo said his wife is being victimised because of his role as a political activist.

He is involved with the Rwandan National Congress opposition group.

Mrs Uwamahoro’s children, Samuel, aged eight, and David, 10, have written to Prime Minister Theresa May, and Rwandan president, Paul Kagame, in a bid to help their mother.

They have also sent her Mother’s Day cards, telling her how much they miss her.