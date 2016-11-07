Some Interesting Facts About The Average Penis Size

It’s one of those search terms that’s always hanging around Incognito windows, but the resulting “data”? It tends to be poppycock.

However, a pioneering study claims to have definitively established the average size, and it’s shorter than you thought. Named “Am I Normal?”, the collaboration between King’s College London and the NHS collated the penis length and girth of 15,521 men in 20 worldwide projects where measurements were professionally made.

The reason given for past disparities? The subjects were allowed to measure themselves…

6.3 inches (16cm)

The study found only five per cent of erect penises to be bigger than this.

45%

Proportion of men who would like a larger penis. Research suggests that men with average-sized penises worry more about this than those with smaller ones.

3.67 Inches (9.3cm)

Average girth when flaccid.

Penis envy

The study found that the size of an erect penis often has no correlation with the size of a flaccid one. Comparisons are futile – unless tumescent.

3 Inches (7.6cm) or smaller when erect

Size that defines a micropenis.

0.14

Percentage of men who have a micropenis

Cuts both ways

The treatment for micropenises is phalloplasty. It involves cutting the ligament that joins the penis to the pelvic area. The average length increase is 0.8 inches (2cm), but only 35 per cent are happy afterwards. therapy is a much better bet.

5.16 inches (13.1cm)

Average length when erect.

Fallacious reasoning

Confusingly, many sources still put the average penis size at 5-7inch (12-19cm) when erect and 2.5-4in when flaccid.

4.59 Inches (11.6cm)

Average girth when erect.

3.61 Inches (9.2cm)

Average length when flaccid.

85%

Proportion of women happy with their partner’s penis size.

Vital signs

No evidence was found linking penis size to foot size or race. It is believed that a higher BMI and age are weakly associated with a shorter erect penis.

Self-improvement

Traditional non-surgical (see also: suicidal) methods of increasing penis length include, in India, hanging weights on it, and in Brazil, the bite of a poisonous snake. A note: do not try this at home.

Worldwide

Beyond the 20 global sites in the “Am I Normal?” project, the data on worldwide penis sizes can be challenging. Chiefly, because some respondents were asked to measure their own and this isn’t always conducive to accuracy… However, the numbers, supplied by TargetMap, reveal that the shortest average penis size is in India (3.6 inches) and the largest is in central and west Africa, notably the Democratic Republic of the Congo (7 inches).

Measure up

It seems obvious, but there can be a difference between your perceived penis size and your true penis size, and that’s vital when comparing yourself to an average penis size. To measure the length, go from the top of your penis (where it connects to your pubic bone) ensuring any fat is compressed, to the tip of your glans (the head). Don’t forget to include any additional length associated with foreskin – it all counts.