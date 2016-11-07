Somalia Teachers Detained For ‘Meeting Al-Shabab’

Head teachers from seven private schools in Somalia have been arrested for meeting militant Islamist group al-Shabab to discuss possible changes to the school curriculum, a state minister has told the BBC.

Al-Shabab issued a statement in April, threatening to punish teachers and parents who gave children a secular education.

The seven teachers, from Jowhar town, would be charged with meeting members of an outlawed group, the Education Minister for Somalia’s Hirshabelle state, Mahad Hasan Osman, told the BBC Somali service.

He added that schools were expected to adhere to the official curriculum, and could not change it because of pressure from al-Shabab.

Mr Osman said the teachers were arrested some 15km outside Jowhar as they were returning from the talks with the al-Qaeda-linked militants:

They had meetings with al-Shabab and they were attempting to change the school’s curriculum to suit what the group believes, which is implementation of strict Islamic law’’

The militants control territory outside Jowhar, which is some 90km (55 miles) from the capital, Mogadishu.

@BBC