Somalia president declares war against al-Shabab, gives them 60 days to surrender

Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi “Farmajo” has declared war against Islamist militant group al-Shabab, in what is being seen as a key moment in his four month-old presidency.

He announced an amnesty of 60 days for militants to surrender, in exchange for training, employment and education.

It comes a day after a suicide attack near a government building in the capital Mogadishu that killed seven people and a spate of kidnappings of aid workers by armed militants in the drought-hit country.

“Terror attacks have become frequent and all Somali forces were on the state of alertness to combat insecurity and terror” he said.

He also said that he had replaced senior security officers in the intelligence service and police force to prepare for the escalating war against the militants.

He wore full military fatigues during the press briefing:

Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre also said that the new measures would be implemented in Mogadishu and other main regions.

Analysts think the new security measure is about reinforcing gains made by UN mission in Somalia Amison and Somalia forces.

Last week the New York Times reported that US President Donald Trump had relaxed some of the rules for preventing civilian casualties in Somalia when counter-terrorism air strikes are carried out, laying the ground for an intensification of the campaign against the group.

