Somali Capital, Mogadishu In Lockdown As New President Gets Inaugurated

Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, is in lockdown today as Mohamed Abdullahi “Farmajo” Mohamed is being inaugurated as the new president.

Major roads in the city have been sealed off and there are increased military patrols, BBC reports.

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Mogadishu and is expected to be among heads of state from the region at the event.

The ceremony is being held in a hangar at the city’s airport, the most heavily guarded place in the whole country.

Mr Mohamed defeated 21 candidates including the incumbent president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in the election held on 8 February.

He takes office as the country faces an increased threat from Islamist militants al-Shabab, who frequently attack Mogadishu, and a severe drought.

