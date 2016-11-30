Socialite Zari, Diamond Ex-Lover Feud Deepens

It is no secret that Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan does not see eye to eye with her boyfriend Diamond Platinumz’s ex-lover Wema Sepetu.

The former Tanzanian beauty queen still blames Zari for Diamond leaving her over three years ago. To date, Wema has kept the grudge and always attacks the gorgeous Ugandan socialite every opportunity she gets.

Wema was reported to have teamed up with Zari’s mother Sanura Kasim hoping to force Zari out of Diamond’s life in vain since the bongo star singer stood by his baby mama. A few days back, Zari took to social media platform Instagram to tell off Wema.

The gorgeous but aging Zari assured the Tanzanian model to mind her business and stop obsessing about her by doing something constructive.

“Out here wondering if some people had hobbies or jobs or lives before I started dating your home boy. It’s very sad that a person will waste their entire time, energy, to mention a few, thoughts plotting the next post or abuse or whatever it is that you are doing about ME. Why can’t you use all this time to focus on you, your life your family how to better yourselves? There is so much money for all of us to make but all you do is wake up thinking about Zari, go to bed stressing about Zari.

Honestly 5 years from now will it be worth it. God has given you purpose on this earth, what is that purpose. Is that purpose me, surely not coz you existed before I came into baes’ life? What will

you answer God if he asked what you surely did with your life? Hey honey bunch, time to redirect your life, time to sit your hating ass down and weigh your options once more. Is hating this woman right here making you a better person, it is adding to your life? Think baby think. Look at life 5 years from now. Will it all be worth it? Redirect your energy to something positive 5yrs from now, that

positive energy will have paid off. Just my sisterly advice… I spread Love babe and that’s why am toooo blessed. Try it, try spreading some love see how that turns out. Have a blessed paper

chasing and productive week. Remember to call on God as you face this week” Zari posted on Instagram.

Although Zari did not directly mention Wema’s name, all indications show she was hitting at the Tanzanian beauty.