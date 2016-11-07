Socialite SK Mbuga Involves In Nasty Accident

Sulaiman Kabagala Mbuga aka SK Mbuga was last evening involved in a nasty motorbike accident after failing to negotiate a sharp bend a few yards from his home and crashing his BMW motorbike into the wall.

He was rushed to Nakasero hospital where he is currently getting treatment. Insiders at Nakasero Hospital have intimated to us that he is not in an alarming condition. Only very close and exclusive friends to Mbuga are allowed to access him as doctors carry out necessary tests to uncover the extent of the injuries.

SK Mbuga owns a long fleet of cars which include a few Hammer(s), a fancy Jeep Cherokee that he is seen driving most times, Range Rover(s) to mention but a few and that’s before we get to the Red Ferrari and Rose Royce. He is also a lover of motorbikes.

SK owns a few expensive solar bikes and two expensive motor bikes. He is also setting up Nu-Shifah Hospital hospital in Kiwempe Makindye.

After marrying Angela Vivienne Jalia Mbuga last year in November, SK bought himself a gift and acquired another expensive BMW bike to add to his long list of toys. It is this new motorbike that was involved in the accident.