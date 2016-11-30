Socialite Ingabire Ventures Into Cultural Events

The insanely gorgeous Mary Ingabire is known to be ambitious and a go-getter.

The latest information is that she is organising a global cultural event at Uganda Museum on 13th August this year.

The event is a platform for expressing the diverse African cultures, celebrating Heritage, showcasing our Pride and preserving Peace.

This event will be graced by people from different corners of the continent.

The revellers will enjoy music, food and dances from different cultures in the world.