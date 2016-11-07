SK Mbuga’s Wife Set To Drop Tot, Bared From Travelling To Kampala

City mystery tycoon and renowned socialite Suleiman Kabangala Mbuga Popularly known as SK Mbuga is still bedridden after an accident a few weeks ago.

Mbuga is currently coiled at Nakasero Hospital undergoing rounds of treatment. A report reaching us has it that he is getting weaker after the second operation last week.

Sources reveal that Mbuga is experiencing too much pain. Meanwhile, in related development his heavily pregnant wife Jalia Mbuga is set to fly to Barcelona, Spain next Friday.

She divulged her arrangements in a social media live Instagram conversation by revealing that she is taking such a short vacation because she isn’t allowed to fly long distances.

It is said that this is the same reason why she has never flown to Kampala to visit her bedridden husband.

“I’m not allowed to fly for more than four hours, that’s the nearest I can fly because I’m heavy,” she said.

Sources say that Jalia is counting down the clock to drop the couple’s second kid in a few weeks time. SK Mbuga and Jalia have one daughter together named Aayla Mbuga.