SK Mbuga’s Wife Flees To Sweden

A few days back, word was rife that businessman Suleiman Kabangala Mbuga’s wife Jalia Mbuga Birungi had been arrested in the United Kingdom over fraud.

However, our Snoops reveal that after her ugly stint in the UK, Birungi, who was released, decided to flee to Sweden, where she is currently said to be hibernating. Birungi is said to have relocated to Sweden, where she was based before hooking and getting married to SK Mbuga.

It should be noted that Birungi was staying in the Scandinavian state with her first baby daddy Andrew Bwanika until Mbuga came into the picture. She then packed her belongings and jetted to Uganda, where she has been living with him at his posh bungalow in Buziga, after throwing out struggling singer Leila Kayondo who was dating him before.

After their glamorous wedding last year, Birungi gave birth to the couple’s first child. However, latest is that Birungi has since relocated to Sweden to avoid prying eyes in Uganda.

According to source close to the family, Mbuga was staying with her in Sweden until last week when he reportedly flew to Dubai for business.