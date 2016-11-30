Menu

SK Mbuga Marries Off Wife To Mzungu Pensioner, Cons Him

 

By Our Reporter

Flashy Kampala businessman Suleiman Kabangala Mbuga is allegedly on the run, after marrying off his wife Vivienne Jalia Birungi to a British Pensioner, from whom they fleeced hundreds of millions.

Pepper Snoops reveal that Birungi was arrested on Friday afternoon in the United Kingdom, after being on police’s wanted list for a long  time. According to sources,  she got married to a Mzungu Pensioner at a sham wedding ceremony at which Mbuga was the allegedly brother-in-law.

However,   it is said that shortly after the wedding, she accessed hefty funds from the Mzungu’s coffers and fled to Uganda with Mbuga, where they both went on a spending spree.

It is alleged that he also used part of the dime to buy a crib in Buziga and a number of swanky rides and  finance their massive wedding in Kampala.

It is said that when their account balance dwindled a few weeks   back, Mbuga agreed with Birungi that they travel to the UK, such that she can link up with some of her family members there and withdraw some of her savings. She didn’t know that police was waiting for her and next on the list is Mbuga.

But it should be noted that Birungi was at one time married to a Sweden based  Ugandan identified as Andrew Bwanika,  with whom she  has a son, although she dumped him after being snatched by Mbuga.

