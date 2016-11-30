Six Netted in Armed Robbery in Kamwokya

By Serestino Tusingwire

Six serial robbers have been arrested this afternoon trying to rob City oil fuel station in Kamwokya, Kampala.

The thugs have been identified by police as Kintu Douglas,27, resident of Nansana, Ogwal Nicholas 45, resident of Nakawa division, Baguma Francis 35, a mutooro and shoe vendor in Kampala too, Okello Robert 28, boda boda rider and resident of Mulimira zone, Lukwago Frank 27, a resident of Nansana and Tonny Nnume who was injured in the scuffle.

These have been arrested by the Flying Squad operatives after they drove into the Pump Fuel Station in a numberless Noah vehicle.

Police also recovered two AK47 guns and two pistols from the suspects.

According to Charles Oshel, a guard attached to Security Group Uganda (SGA), he received a tip off from his friend from the Criminal Investigations Department on Monday that some thugs had planned to rob the City Oil Pump Station using a vehicle registration number UAJ 546J.

Oshel says they laid a trap for the suspects but they didn’t show up as expected. According to Oshel, he received another call from his friend this morning warning about the planned robbery using a numberless vehicle.

Oshel immediately notified the City Oil management, which agreed with Police to deploy plain cloth officers. He says after around 1pm the suspects stormed the pump fuel station, prompting him to put the driver of their vehicle at gunpoint.

This however resulted to fire exchange between the thugs and police, injuring one suspect and an employee of city oil who was rushed to Mulago hospital in critical condition.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Emilian Kayima, the thugs also had plans to rob Orient bank soon.