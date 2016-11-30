Six Die In Car Bomb Blast

Somalia

At least 6 people died and several others got injured in Mogadishu, Somalia in a car bomb blast targeting a security checkpoint near the Presidential Palace yesterday morning.

According to Security officials at the scene, the checkpoint 500 metres from the palace was rammed by a car bomb driven by a suicide attacker, causing the explosion outside a theatre.

“At least six people were killed including security personnel and 10 others wounded,” said Abdifatah Omar Halane, spokesman for the Mogadishu administration.

Last week, at least five people were killed and 12 others injured in two separate car bombings in Mogadishu. Despite being ravaged by insecurity, Somalia is also battling severe famine, which has claimed the lives of many.