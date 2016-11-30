Sitting Volleyball Teams Set For African Paravolley Championship

The national sitting volleyball teams, both in the men and women categories, will compete at this year’s ParaVolley Africa sitting volleyball championship that is scheduled to take place in Nairobi, Kenya.

The 2017 edition will be held from May 15-22 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Safaricom gymnasium in Nairobi.

According to the hosts, about 15 countries are expected to participate in both the men’s and women’s categories with the champions in each category qualifying for the 2018 Sitting Volleyball World Championships to be hosted at the Sport campus Zuiderpark in The Hague, Netherlands.

That will be in July next year.